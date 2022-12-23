(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Friday, Dec. 23, select lakeshore residents were under a mandatory evacuation order in Chautauqua County, New York.

The order was issued by Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone due to severe winter weather concerns along Lake Erie.

“With this winter storm, we are seeing high winds and rapidly rising water levels,” Wendel said in an announcement on the Chautauqua County website. “This could cause extensive lakeshore flooding, the potential for seiches (waves) that could be as high as 24 feet, and damage especially to those communities who are susceptible to flooding or homeowners who have property directly on the Lake Erie shoreline.”

A local state of emergency was declared for the county north of Route 5. The towns of Hanover and Sheridan and the areas of Hanford Bay and Sunset Bay are under the mandatory evacuation order. As are properties along Lake Erie in the Village of Silver Creek.

Residents in the City of Dunkirk, and the towns of Dunkirk, Pomfret, Portland, Ripley and Westfield, and any residents who live in low lying areas directly along the shoreline, were urged to evacuate.

Displaced residents can go to Silver Creek High School at 1 Dickinson St. in Silver Creek, New York. The school opened to evacuated residents at 11 a.m. on Dec. 23.

There also is a travel advisory in Chautauqua County.

“This winter storm with blizzard conditions combined with lakeshore flooding creates an exceptionally dangerous situation for many of our residents,” Quattrone said. “If residents must travel, we urge them to please use extreme caution.”