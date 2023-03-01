Several Erie residents voiced their concerns and support for a short-term rental ordinance during a public hearing on Wednesday morning.

There has been some debate over whether or not short-term rentals should be allowed in the City of Erie.

In City Hall chambers, several residents voiced their concerns over an ordinance that would permit short-term rentals. Some said they would like to see more inspections or regulations on these properties.

Meanwhile, short-term rental operators said these properties are beneficial for the region. They said short-term rentals can help accommodate families who want to visit Erie and stay in a home-like setting.

One property owner said she’s operated a short-term rental for several years and it’s been a positive experience overall.

“It’s unfortunate that people don’t get that concept. They look at all the negatives, and truthfully, we have had no negatives. We have had great experiences at the Airbnb that we have. And again, it’s just a positive thing if it’s run correctly and regulations are in place. It’s just positive,” said Kathie Whipple, supports short-term rentals.

