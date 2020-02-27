Shortage in face masks reported as fear of coronavirus spreads

As the fear of coronavirus spreads, many people have bought face masks, believing they will keep them safe from the virus.

We checked with several local hardware stores, many saying they are sold out. One of those places is Ferrier’s True Value hardware and fireplace shoppe in Erie. For the past two weeks, they get at least ten calls a day asking if they have any. The store can’t restock its shelves because their warehouses are also out of stock.

“Every warehouse from all the way down the coast line is empty. There is nothing around anymore. Most of the product comes from China, so when they originate from there, we don’t get them because they are taking them at this point.” said Peter Maas, Ferrier’s True Value Hardware.

According to the CDC, you should not wear a face mask unless you have the virus to prevent spreading.