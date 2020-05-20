Shots fired call leads to arrest on East 3rd and Ross Streets

1  of  2
One man is in police custody after allegedly opening fire on a vehicle.

Police were called to East 3rd and Ross Streets just before 2 p.m. for shots fired.

Shortly after police arrived on scene, they stopped a truck that had fled the scene.

According to police, a 26-year-old man in the truck fired six rounds at a car occupied by a woman with whom he had a prior relationship.

Two bullets hit the woman’s car and another one hit a house in the 400 block of Ross Street.

No one was injured and charges against the suspect include attempted homicide.

