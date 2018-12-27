Shots fired Christmas Day in Jamestown, three suspects arrested

On Christmas day, Jamestown Police responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 in the morning around East 2nd Street at Jeffords Street.

Investigators say a suspect in a moving vehicle fired two shots with a .45 caliber pistol at another vehicle driving through the area. They say the vehicle then went to 407 Foote Avenue, where the shooting suspect parked and entered the building.

Police tell us surveillance was set up and investigators obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and the address. As part of the warrant, officers located a .45 caliber pistol, an AK-47 rifle, and a .22 caliber rifle at the address.

Officers then charged 27-year-old Angel Carino-Richard with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, use of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, and reckless endangerment of the first degree for his role in the shooting incident and for the weapons and ammo feeding device being located in his residence.

Also charged as result of the search were 31-year-old Rafael Gonzalez Rivera and 33-year-old Mike Santiago with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

All suspects were taken to the city jail where they were arraigned.

Additional charges are expected to be filed in this incident and no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.