Shots fired incident leads to arrest of 19-year-old

One man is behind bars after leading police on a chase, then biting an officer.

This happened early Saturday morning on Erie’s East side.

According to police, they responded to the 500 block of E. 7th St where shots were reportedly fired.

After getting a description of the suspect from a witness, police located the suspect on the 700 block of Ash St.

Police finally caught and arrested the man after a foot chase.

During the arrest, the man bit an officer in the hand as they attempted to retrieve the firearm.

19-year-old Beshawn Moffett is facing several charges including aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried and receiving stolen property.

He is in Erie County Prison on a $45,000 straight bond.