Erie Police are investigating after around two dozen shots were fired in a residential neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

According to reports from the scene, more than 20 shell casings were found at the scene in the 2600 block of Hope Drive.

Police said several of those shots hit a home in that area. No injuries were reported.

The suspect or suspects have not been identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Erie Police.