Showing of ‘That Thing You Do’ to serve as kickoff event for inauguration of Mercyhurst President Getz

A Community Movie Night will serve as the kickoff event for the inauguration of Mercyhurst University President Getz.

The inauguration of Kathleen A. Getz, Ph.D. as the 13th president of Mercyhurst University will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 2.

A showing of “That Thing You Do” will serve as the kickoff event for the Inauguration of Mercyhurst University President Getz. The Community Movie Night will take place on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the movie’s release, as well as, the 25th anniversary of the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center.

“We wanted to start the inauguration by involving the Erie community, and showing “That Thing You Do” at the Performing Arts Center seemed the ideal way to do it,” said Betsy Frank, executive director of the Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture/Conference & Events. “It allows us to celebrate President Getz, our world-class venue, and the popular movie all at once.”

Audience members will have the opportunity to take part in a trivia event at the end of the movie. Top scorers will be awarded prizes, including gift cards and pennants autographed by the film’s stars.

Also part of the inaugural events, a video tribute to President Getz and Mercyhurst from three of the four members of the Wonders — Tom Everett Scott (“Guy”), Johnathon Schaech (“Jimmy”), and Steve Zahn (“Lenny”) — will be shown.

Community Move Night, Inaugural Mass and the Inauguration Ceremony are free and open to the public, however registration is required. Masks are required at indoor events.

Inauguration Schedule

Time Event Location Cost Attire Thursday, September 30 7 p.m. Community Movie Night: That Thing You Do! Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center Free with registration Casual attire Friday, October 1 4 p.m. Inaugural Mass Christ the King Chapel Free with registration Business attire Saturday, October 2 1:30 p.m. Inauguration Ceremony Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center Free with registration Business attire

Regalia (delegates) 7 p.m. Campus Celebration Experience Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center $50 per person/$75 per couple Cocktail attire https://www.mercyhurst.edu/presidential-inauguration

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists