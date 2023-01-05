A group that has listened to speakers for more than 90 years heard from someone who knows about the ups and downs of the local scene today.

The YMCA’s Men’s and Women’s Club has been bringing speakers to the Shrine Club for years, and today weathered a visit from our own Tom Atkins.

Tom told them about recent storms and other weather events.

Group members invite speakers who can bring interesting topics that are both informative and fun.

“We have a lot of social service agencies we have a lot of, I’m thinking now authors who show up, hobbyists, some kind of bizarre but always fun,” said Ed Whitbrad of the YMCA’ Men’s and Women’s club.

And with recent temps ranging from single digits to 60 degrees, Tom had a lot of stories to tell as well.