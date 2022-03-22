JET 24 is proud to once again host the 9th annual telethon for the Shriners Children’s Erie.

For more than 90 years, Shriners has provided specialized care for children with pediatric conditions. It is one of the top ranked pediatric orthopedic facilities in the nation.

It all began right here at Shriners in 1927 thanks to the Zem Zem Shriners.

This year, Shriners Children’s Erie is celebrating its 95th anniversary. Over the years, the care provided has evolved to meet the changes needed of the people they serve.

Shriners Children’s Erie is known as a pediatric burn, research and teaching center.

They have spent years specializing in quality care for children and now celebrate their accomplishments on their 95th anniversary.

“I’ve worked here for a long time and I have seen many changes in the Shriners system. It’s nervous and it’s an exciting thing. We went from when we had the inpatient unit upstairs and everything, and now we’re just a clinic, but we’ve made changes and we’ve done the best,” said Michelle Derooy, Child Life Specialist and Outcomes Coordinator at Shriners Children’s Erie.

Shriners Children’s has made many advancements over the last 95 years to make the experience easier for patients and parents.

“We have streamlined care. We have made it faster for patients to get in. We’ve made it more efficient with trying to coordinate all of their appointments between the disciplines, and there’s just been a huge evolution to treating patients with complex needs,” said Rebecca Bowman, Director of Rehab Services at Shriners Children’s Erie.

The evolution of Shriners has led to the facility expanding their services for more children that are seeking treatment.

“We now have physical medicine and rehab here which was new several years ago, and so we’re able to sort of expand our orthopedic mission to include those children as well,” said Bowman.

Staff at Shriners Erie share what the main focus will always be despite the many changes the hospital goes through.

“The main focus is still patient care and that’s what our goal is, and we want to provide the best care we can for our patients,” said Michelle Derooy, Child Life Specialist and Outcome Coordinator for Shriners Children’s Erie.