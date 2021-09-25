Shriners Children’s Charity Cup Hockey Event returns to Erie Bank Sports Park

When the puck drops money is being raised for the Shriners Hospital of Erie.

The Shriners Children’s Charity Cup Hockey Event returned on Saturday to the Erie Bank Sports Park.

Hockey games are played through the day with Shriners Hospital of Erie benefiting from the event.

“This is our signature fundraising event and it’s really about an ice hockey community that comes together to raise money for the kids at Shriners Hospital for Children,” said David Schumacher, Development Officer for Shriners Hospital.

The goal is to raise $50,000 with all the money going back to Shriners to serve the local and regional kids.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists