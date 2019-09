24 hours of hockey turns into big money to help Erie’s Shriners Hospital.

Organizers of this year’s Children’s Charity Cup announced they exceeded their goal, raising $70,245. All of that money stays in Erie to help local patients and families.

40 teams and hundreds of hockey payers took part in the second annual event at the Erie Bank Sports Park.

After the final horn, Team Shriners avenged last year’s loss, beating Team Highmark 123 to 113.