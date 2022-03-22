Tuesday kicks off of the 9th year that JET 24 has worked with Shriners Children’s Erie to televise their annual telethon for children.

For more than 90 years, Shriners Children’s Erie, located along West 8th Street, has provided specialized care for children with pediatric conditions.

It’s one of the top ranked pediatric orthopedic facilities in the nation. It all began here in 1927 thanks to the Zem Zem Shriners.

We spoke with Raychel Adiutori, host of this year’s telethon at the Millcreek Mall.

At Shriners Children’s, it’s using physical, occupational and speech therapies together to help one little boy improve in all aspects of his young life.

Meet Noah Kleckner, a three-year-old boy receiving physical, occupational and speech therapy.

After finding out his brain was under developed, Kleckner’s mom Roxanne quickly started him on early intervention therapy.

“I don’t know if he would have made as much improvement if we hadn’t started coming here,” said Roxanne Kleckner, Noah’s Mom.

With each therapist within reach at Shriners Children’s, they are able to talk to one another to figure out what best fits Noah’s needs.

“We really need PT to help support full body. We need OT to help support fine motor and some of the feeding, and then speech to kind of help pull it all together and for him to voice his opinion,” said Nicole Lewis, Speech Language Pathologist.

A big portion of Noah’s treatment is working with his occupational therapist on his fine motor skills.

“We try to engage him on a variety of levels. So we want him to work on sitting and paying attention to certain things. His fine motor skills were a huge part of what we’re doing. So we’re working on water painting and using different kinds of utensils,” said Kristen Ciacchini, Occupational Therapist.

Over the past year, Noah’s abilities have improved immensely.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“His walking skills have gotten better. His physical therapists here got him leg braces. So it’s starting to straighten out his legs. His speech is starting to come. We can just hear him starting to say new words every day now and he’s adjusted his fine motor skills. He’s using utensils better. All around he’s doing better,” said Kleckner.