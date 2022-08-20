It’s a hockey tournament for a cause as the fourth annual Shriners Children’s Charity Cup took place on Aug. 20.

Shriners Children’s Erie hosted their annual Charity Cup Fundraiser.

The event included a variety of skill levels including youth, high school, adult, and even former Stanley Cup winning NHL pros.

It’s a 12 hour friendly competition with the goal of fundraising for Shriners.

One representative said that more than $40,000 has been raised during this tournament each year.

One patient ambassador explained why she loves going to events such as this one.

“Erie is a huge hockey community so this event allows them to do what they enjoy while supporting our mission and supporting the kids that we care for,” said Michael Widrig, Marketing Coordinator for Shriners Children’s Erie.

“I was born with a genetic disorder so I’ve gotten treatment at Shriners since the age of six months. So I love giving back and coming to different events and sharing my story with other people,” said Meghan Sainsbury, Shriners Children’s Erie.

