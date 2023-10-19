The annual “Trunk-or-Treat” event was held for Shriners Children’s Erie patients and their families Thursday evening.

The event allows a safe space for children to collect candy through a parking lot where staff members decorated their trunks for halloween.

Shriners partnered with the local spirit halloween stores to provide costumes for the kids. A shriner’s specialist told us what this means for the children and the staff.

“This is just a safe facility and just an opportunity for our kids to get out and you know be kids and do normal halloween things and we can spoil them because we love to spoil our patients,” said michelle deroy, certified child-life specialist.

Each child also received a mini pumpkin to take home in addition to a costume provided by spirit of children.