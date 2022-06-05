On Sunday, Shriners Hospital in Erie celebrated its 95th year in the Erie community.

Here is more on this special milestone.

Families who participated in this event said that it was another way for them to say thank you to the staff and doctors.

June 5 marks the 95th year that Shriners Children’s Hospital in Erie has been helping kids and families.

“It’s also the 150th anniversary of the fraternity that supports us and the 100th anniversary of our whole system. So it’s a big year for us,” said Michael Widrig, Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

The hospital provides orthopedic care for about 10,000 kids a year, families such as Linda Samec who has two daughters that are patients at the hospital.

“I want to thank Dr. Patrick JK Hill and the staff down there for taking care of my daughter. I don’t think she would have ever make it if it wasn’t for him,” said Linda Samec, Parent.

To celebrate this milestone, the hospital hosted a Walk of Love event which included a mile walk around Frontier Park, a patient talent show, a band, and a car show.

“I think it’s a special day for our families and patients to be able to be here and celebrate with Shriners and with our staff. Our challenge has been to allow them to kind of show off a little bit about how we’ve been able to help them and some of the things they’re able to do,” said Widrig.

It’s events like these that one Shriner said is a great opportunity to meet new people who share the same mission as him which is to help children.

“It’s nice to see everyone after a nice day. The weather’s nice and talk about how we help the children,” said Ron Plesh, Shriner.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The next event will be a 24 hour long series of hockey games in August at the Erie Bank Sports Park.