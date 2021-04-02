Shriner’s Hospital for Children receive generous gift to help patients with recovery efforts

Patients at Shriner’s Hospital for Children received a generous gift on Friday. Guitars are being donated to help some patients with recovery efforts.

For some, music is the best form of medicine. Four patients had the chance and patients say this is a moment they will never forget.

It’s music to their ears as four patients at Shriner’s Hospital for Children received guitars to help with physical and psychological recovery.

“I was just really surprised, happy and honored.” said Mason Wienke.

Choose Joy Productions, a non-profit from Columbus, Ohio, is donating guitars to patients. The goal is to encourage kids to start playing musical instruments at a young age.

“Doing these giveaways, we made sure that we picked out and set up instruments that we would play ourselves, where we are right now.” said Noah Adelsberger.

The organization is also partnering with Erie’s well-known First to Eleven band, where patients had the chance to meet musicians and test out their new guitars. Some say the music goes a long way providing children with new opportunities.

For the parents of McDowell High School football player Johnny Heubel, the generosity speaks volumes.

“Music affects creativity and imagination, what we’ve learned throughout this journey. I think this is going healing factor than therapeutic.” said Brandon Beasley.