Shriner’s Hospital hosts Shredding for Shriners event

People in the community had the opportunity today to drop off unwanted papers this afternoon, all while raising money for a good cause.

Twice a year, Shriner’s Hospital for Children and Pirrello Enterprises holds a Shredding for Shriner’s event. People had the opportunity toady to drop off old and unwanted documents they didn’t want to put in their trash cans just by pulling up in their vehicle while volunteers unloaded the papers to bins.

The event helped raise money for the care of patients.

“The money goes towards helping families and patients of Shriner’s Hospitals for Children regardless of the families ability to pay so they can get the best specialist in the area.” said David Schumacher, Development Director of Shriner’s Hospital for Erie.

The next Shredding for Shriner’s will be held in the spring.