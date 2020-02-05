Shriner’s Hospital in Erie to stop all surgeries by year’s end

There will now be big changes to Erie’s Shriner’s Hospital.

Administrators telling JET 24 Action News that a new full-time physical medicine and rehab doctor will be hired and speech therapy and pediatric rehab services will be expanded. The hospital is working to develop relationships with the Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and Shriner’s hospital in Philadelphia.

“And in that time, many of our surgical cases have continued to decline and its not just us. It’s a national trend. We are operating less on kids, which is a good thing. We are looking at other models of care, more rehabilitation and services,” said Micheal Widrig of Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Those changes are expected to be in place by the end of 2020.