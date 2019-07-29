Shriner’s Hospital patient receives special gift

Community members gathered at Scenic Heights today to raise money for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Barnhart Transportation and Lake Shore Logistics partnered together with the hospital to raise donations for the motion analysis camera system.

Henry Moss, a patient ambassador from Shriner’s was also given a golf cart as a gift from the sponsors. After Henry outgrew his power wheels, Barnhart Transportation made the opportunity possible to give Henry a new way of transportation.

“We’re very thankful that he has the ability to get the things that he needs and the support that he needs both emotionally and medically.” Seth Moss, Henry’s father.

Today’s event included a 50/50 raffle, tournament prizes and trip giveaways to raise money for the hospital.