Shriners Hospitals for Children in Erie gets large donation

The Shriners Hospitals for Children in Erie will be able to get new technology that will help children thanks to a generous donation.

Barnhart Transportation and Lakeshore Logistics gave Shriners more than 26,000 dollars. The money will go towards purchasing new motion capture technology for the Motion Analysis Center.

The high-tech movement studies conducted in the Motion Analysis Center are important to provide care to children with orthopedic needs.

“They do such a good job at supporting us, and supporting our initiative here. We couldn’t ask for a better community partner than Barnhart Transportation and Lakeshore Logistics,” said Michael Widrig, Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The money was raised at their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament held in July at Scenic Heights Golf Course.