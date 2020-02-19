Shriners raises more than $24,000 in telethon

More than $24,000 has been raised for the kids tonight.

Shriners Hospital of Erie hosted their annual Telethon today.

The money donated will carry on the mission of providing patients with receiving care regardless of their ability to pay.

Organizers say the Erie area helps the hospital in more ways than one.

“They not only supports us emotionally and financially, but they give us some tremendous employees. That’s really important to us here because the people that work here are just special people all the way around,” said Roger Neff, Vice Chairman of the board.

Shriner’s Hospital for children has been serving children in Erie for more than 90 years.