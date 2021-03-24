Shriners Telethon raises $23k in donations so far

A tradition of giving continues for an area children’s hospital.

The 8th annual Shriners Telethon took place last night on Jet 24.

Shriners Hospital has been providing specialized medical care to children for more than 90 years. That specialized care is made possible by donations from the community and those who work at Shriners.

“They treat the kids better, differently. That’s why kids leave here, whatever their circumstances are, happier than they might have some place else,” said Roger Neff, chairman, Board of Governors.

The grand total for this year’s telethon, so far, is $23,958. Click here to donate.