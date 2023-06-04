Shriners Children’s Erie welcomed the community this afternoon for their annual Shriners Day Celebration.

It offers an open house style tour for visitors to learn about how staff go about their days treating patients in the medical center.

An organizer says that it’s a good opportunity to show off to the public how they provide various pediatric orthopedic services to those in need throughout our community despite the patient’s ability to pay.

“So we have a great mix today of Shriners current patients, previous patients, staff, all coming together to celebrate some of the successes that we’ve had over the past year and kind of look forward to the future,” said Micheal Widrig, marketing and communications for Shriners.

Outside of Shriners, people could check out an antique car show, listen to presentations from staff, and listen to live entertainment provided by the Shrine Brass Bands.