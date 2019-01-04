Shutdown, Day 14: Democrats offer two bills to end shutdown; president stands firm on wall funding Video

President Donald Trump and Congressional leaders meeting at the White House on day 14 of the partial government shutdown.

The president is now negotiating with a new Democratic Speaker of the House in his fight for border wall money.

This morning, the president meeting for a second time this week with Congressional leaders in the fight for his southern border wall.

Trump says, "Without a wall, you cannot have border security."

Overnight, the new Democratic majority in the House passed a plan to end the partial government shutdown. Not included? The president's demand for $5.6 billion for a wall.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi saying, "The fact is; a wall is an immorality. It's not who we are as a nation."

Pelosi is making it clear she's ready to go head-to-head with the president. "We are not doing a wall. Does anybody have any doubt? We are not doing a wall."

With the president delivering a veto threat on any funding measure without border wall money, Senate GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doubled-down on his pledge not to vote on the newly passed House bills. "The package presented by the house's new democratic leaders yesterday can only be seen as a time-wasting act of political posturing."

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says, "Left to his own devices, President Trump can keep the government shut down for a long time. The president needs intervention."

Trump took to Instagram to say, "The wall is coming."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says, "Look, the president has been willing to negotiate from the beginning but he's not going to put our national security and the safety of the American people at risk."

Some Republican senators are publicly breaking ranks, Susan Collins of Maine and Cory Gardner of Colorado, up for re-election in states Trump lost in 2016, say it's time to reopen the government then fight for border security money.