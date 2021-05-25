Shyne Awards Foundation accepting nominations nationally for outstanding young adults

For more than a decade, young adults have been honored at an award ceremony for their inspiring work through a regional foundation.

Now they’re accepting nominations, and not just here in western Pennsylvania — but all throughout the United States.

For more than a decade, the Shyne Awards Foundation has been honoring young adults with a red carpet experience and scholarship money to further their education.

The Shyne Awards Foundation is a non-profit organization based out of Pittsburgh that recognizes the positive achievements of teens.

The award ceremony honors young adults ages 13 to 19 in eight different categories such as academics, community service and entrepreneurship.

Each winner receives $250 in scholarship money.

Nominations from all over the United States are being accepted until Thursday, June 3rd. Winners will be announced August 8th.

There are eight different categories to be nominated for:

arts

academics

community service

entrepreneurship

service in ministry

science

overcoming obstacles

youth group participation

“We are proud that The Shyne Awards Foundation has made a positive difference for our young people, and we are committed to expanding our work to impact even more of tomorrow’s future leaders,” said Darnell Drewery, CoFounder, The Shyne Awards Foundation.

To nominate a teen for The Shyne Awards premiere ceremony visit https://theshyneawards.org/nominate/