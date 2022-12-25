On Christmas day, there’s a lot to celebrate.

The people of saint joseph’s church attending morning mass seem to agree

“We’re very excited to celebrate Christmas with two littles it’s very important for us to teach them the true meaning of Christmas. Bringing them to church, making sure that they’re around family, friends, and our loving church community here as well,” said St. Joe’s parishioner Kelsie Ferry.

And those attending mass here at St. Joseph’s this morning shared with us that they’ll never forget the reason for the season.

“I try not to get too wrapped up in the gifts, but really want to reflect on the gift that god has given us in his son Jesus Christ and that gift,” Said Tom Brager of St. Joe’s music ministry.

For the past several days, severe winter weather has impacted travelers throughout the region. First with subzero temperatures and poor road conditions. One person attending mass says that road conditions for the midnight mass and morning mass alike were difficult to navigate.

“If you made it in this morning, bravo. I was here for midnight mass also, that was a little more hairy I’d have to say.” Said fellow member of St. Joe’s Music ministry Jaci Phillips.

“I’m really happy with all of the people that made it to both last night and this morning, I was really happy to see how many people made it in,” Phillips continued.

Even city of Erie Police are keeping busy, making sure that those who need help on Christmas day can receive it.

One officer tells us that they’re seeing a few accidents here and there due to road conditions, but overall people around the city seem to be in good spirits.

“It’s kind of nice to be out and wish people merry Christmas as you see them on the street. Everybody seems to be in a good mood. Driving back just now i had like three different people wave at the police car as I drove by. So, it’s nice to see people out in the city and obviously we have to keep a number of officers on the street Christmas day to take care of anything that might happen,” said Corporal Shawn Stafford of Erie Police Department.

From all of us here at Your Erie, merry Christmas and happy holidays!