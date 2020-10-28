Significant erosion found during annual beach walk at Presque Isle State Park

The annual beach walk at Presque Isle State Park helps officials plan for possible sand replenishment.

Officials uncovered significant erosion in normal trouble spots along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Weston Cross, an engineer of the Army Corps of Engineers, says he and his team are getting an idea how things look for next spring. They began evaluating the sand to get an idea of water movements.

The engineer says the 2020 Nourishment Program has been the largest program they’ve done since the construction of breakwaters in 1993.

“We’re here to assess kind of how that sand has moved, how the beaches have responded to the few fall storms that we’ve had,” said Weston Cross, engineer, Army Corps of Engineers.

The organization will begin their baseline 2021 Nourishment Program.