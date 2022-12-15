Significant upgrades are expected for one bayfront hotel.

Daniel Pora, general manager of the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel, says it is a requirement for the hotel to undergo renovations once every seven years.

Pora added that the renovations will involve remodeling all guest rooms, adding new furniture and fixtures, new vinyl and carpet and lighting. He also said the renovations will take place in the lobby, restaurant, and public spaces.

“We had a lot of business come through these doors in these last seven years, so it’s exciting to get a brand-new product. It’s exciting for the staff and really exciting for the guests to experience that,” said Daniel Pora, general manager, Sheraton Erie Bayfront.

The renovation is expected to begin in January 2023.