Signing ceremony formalizes agreement to house community college classes at Saint Benedict Learning Center

A signing ceremony this morning formalized the agreement to house some of the classes at the Saint Benedict Learning Center on East 10th Street.

The chairman of the board of trustees called it a great step to be associated with a group dedicated to education.

“Particularly excited about this faculty because we’re partnering with an organization that’s been around for 1500 years and we are a fledging college, so that’s a nice indicator for us and we’re very proud of that,” said Ron Dinicola, Community College Board of Trustees.

There are now four sites set to host the community college classes including Saint Benedicts, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, the Corry Higher Development Center, and the County Vo-tech.

