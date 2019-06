The Millcreek Township Supervisor meeting discussed signs and the new towing ordinance.

The ordinance was about what the rates will be within the township. Currently towing is handled by various vendors.

Also, various sizes of electronic signs as well as the brightness of the signs was on the agenda at the meeting. The new LED style billboards have some residents concerned.

Supervisors say the sign ordinance will be up for a vote on July 9th.