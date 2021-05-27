Sikh Cultural Society of Erie raises money to send medical supplies to India

As India continues to be ravaged by COVID-19, many in our community are lending a helping hand.

The Sikh Cultural Society of Erie raised $5,000 for oxygen and medical supplies.

Genelia Kang says this is the least they could do as millions are struggling to breathe thousands of miles away.

Genelia has many relatives that live in India that are suffering. She says these trying times bring out the best in human nature.

“I hear the fear and voices of my cousins and relatives on the phone, one of my grandmothers neighbors passed away only after two days of sickness, unable to get a medical condition, hospital bed or oxygen,” said Genelia Kang, Sikh Cultural Society of Erie.

Genelia also donated and additional $350 she won in a school competition.