Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates 552nd birthday of founder Guru Nanak

On November 21st, the Sikh Temple in Erie celebrated the birthday of the founder of Sikhism.

Members at Sikh Temple in Erie celebrated Guru Nanak’s 552nd birthday.

The temple members organized the celebration with food and a ceremony for the celebration.

According to one of the members of the Sikh Temple in Erie, some of the main teachings of Guru Nanak are that we should all work to live in an honest living, to share what we have for those that are less fortunate, conversations of equality, support women’s rights, and be kind to everyone.

“As far as teachings for Unanak, it is interesting that they are as relevant today as they were about 500 years ago,” said Ajaipal Kang, Member of the Sikh Temple.

Their hope is to spread the message of diversity and inclusion in the community.

