Silence the Violence: Black Clergy asks community to help raise funds to stop violence in Erie

The African American Concerned Clergy (AACC) is asking for a call to action from the community to stop violence in Erie.

This call for action is asking the community for their help to raise funds for a “Silence the Violence” event.

The clergy is collaborating with Career & Dreams, Inc. and CareerLink to host the event. The event will cost up to $45,000. Pastor Lamont Higginbottom says he hopes to hold the event this upcoming spring.

“It also keeps us in the eyes of our community to let them know they’re not dealing with the violence by themselves. But the clergy, community partners, as well as, community centers, we’re all here to help and to promote peace in our city,” said Lamont Higginbottom, president, African American Concerned Clergy.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

You can drop off donations at 757 E. 26th St. or call (814) 456-6874 for more information.