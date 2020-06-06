Silent march takes place in downtown Erie

A silent march through downtown Erie took place this afternoon after the city denied a permit for this event earlier this week.

There were over 2,500 people participated in this event while marching in the silent demonstration this afternoon. The march also remained peaceful.

“Breaking down the walls and building relationships and building bridges to each other and so this today represents a major day of construction toward that effort,” said Charles Mock, Pastor of the Community Missionary Baptist Church.

Dr. Charles Mock and other pastors at the demonstration shared concerns about the African American community. Some people who attended this march said that they hope this is the beginning of social change in Erie.

“I think it was incredible and I hope that this is not the end of it. I hope that we use everything that we’ve heard here as a means to propel us forward,” said Karen Thomas, Erie Resident.

Another Erie resident agrees.

“These things are necessary for change before patriotism itself. I’m glad to see there are still Americans out there like this,” said Tyler Willis, Silent March Participator.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said that the peaceful march is inspiring while seeing members of the community and local police unite.

The police chief said that it was important for the city police to join in the silent march.

“I wanted to participate with them. We wanted to make sure it was safe for everybody,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of Erie Police.

It was a very good afternoon of healing for the city.

Various faith leaders and city officials alike said they were pleased with not only the turnout but with the peaceful nature of the demonstration.