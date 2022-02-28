It was an emotional night for many people who were showing their support for those in Ukraine.

A silent peace walk was held in Perry Square on Feb. 28.

It’s been a trying time for everyone in the community, especially those who have family members in Ukraine.

One person who has a family member in Ukraine said that she has not been able to sleep since the first night of the attacks.

Silence spoke louder than words on the night of Feb. 28 as people walked around Perry Square holding a candle while saying a prayer for Ukraine.

“War is never the answer, and it’s just so sickening and sad what this is doing to the Ukrainian people and the civilians,” said Lora Caldwell, Erie Resident.

The Benedictine Sisters said that it was necessary to create the silent peace walk after the violence that was started from Russia invading Ukraine.

“To understand the suffering of people in Ukraine, we can. We don’t need words for that. It’s our worst fear not being able to protect our loved ones,” said Sister Anne McCarthy, Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

At the end of the walk, two sisters who have family in Ukraine broke the silence by reciting a prayer in their Ukrainian language.

“The group of people, as you watched them going along, all of it to me was beautiful, and actually it was helpful. It made me feel peace inside. It really did,” said Rene Brasington, Family in Ukraine.

“There are people who care, and we are doing it publicly. I am up every night at home watching the news. I haven’t slept hardly in five nights, since Thursday night because I can’t bare to not know what’s going on,” said Sylvia Jarema, Family in Ukraine.

People said that participating in a peace walk is one small thing that they can do to not only help the community, but also support those in Ukraine.

“It breaks my heart. So I will always try my best to stand up for those people if I can to do what tiny bit I might be able to do such as being here tonight,” said Caldwell.

Another silent peace walk will be held on March 28. for anyone in the community that wants to pray for Ukraine.