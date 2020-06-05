Silent, peaceful march planned for Saturday approved by city and religious leaders

A plan is in place for a peaceful, silent protest this Saturday. This comes after the city asked the African-American clergy to postpone the event.

The city originally postponed the event due to concerns about COVID-19 and the recent violence from another protest last weekend. Now, community leaders telling us they believe this protest will go more smoothly.

Plans move forward for a silent march in downtown Erie on Saturday. The march originally was cancelled by city officials, who cited safety concerns from COVID-19 and last week’s destruction.

“We came to a mutual agreement, the mayor, the chief of police and myself, we came to a mutual agreement that it would be best for people to vent their frustrations through a positive means and have this silent march.” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO of the Eagle’s Nest.

The peaceful march looks to concentrate on solidarity in honor of George Floyd and others who lost their lives to racial injustice. Bishop Dwane Brock saying this march will focus on unity.

“Scores of men dressed professionally, that will ensure there is no destructive behavior, no vandalism whatsoever, and we are letting people know, that if you’re not going to follow the rules then don’t even show up.” Bishop Brock said.

Mayor Joe Schember saying that the march will take place during daylight and will be accompanied by a numerous amount of local leaders.

“The whole thing will be an hour or less long and it’s basically to show our unity and show that we all want to eliminate racism and prejudice in Erie and let everyone be accepted for their unique talents and skills that every person has.” Mayor Schember said.

Some community members say that it’s important to continue to remember George Floyd; however, to do so in a positive manner.

“The problem is, we all know what the problem is, looting a whole different thing with the reason of a protest.” said Ted McNeal.

During the meeting, leaders also discussed ways to end social injustice within the community. The silent march is expected to start at noon at 11th and State Street and is expected to last about an hour.

Mayor Joe Schember saying that this will eliminate any harm to the city.