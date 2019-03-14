Silent Walk for Peace tonight at East 11th and Myrtle streets Video

The mission to spread peace through the Erie community continues tonight and you can participate.

The Benedictines for Peace are leading the way, walking in response to fear, divisions, and hatred. The goal is to promote peace and unity.

The Silent Walk for Peace begins at East 11th and Myrtle streets outside the New Directions Health Clinic.

It runs from 7 to 7:30 tonight.