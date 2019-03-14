Local News

Silent Walk for Peace tonight at East 11th and Myrtle streets

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 01:47 PM EDT

The mission to spread peace through the Erie community continues tonight and you can participate.

The Benedictines for Peace are leading the way, walking in response to fear, divisions, and hatred. The goal is to promote peace and unity.

The Silent Walk for Peace begins at East 11th and Myrtle streets outside the New Directions Health Clinic.

It runs from 7 to 7:30 tonight.

