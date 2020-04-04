Simply Fresh Fish Market hands out meals to the homeless

Meals for the homeless were handed out earlier today at Simply Fresh Fish Market.

Organizers of the meal giveaway said they will do this every Saturday at 1 p.m. until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

The volunteers packed the meals and distributed them outside the market. Owner of Simply Fresh Fish Market said it’s important to think about those who are less fortunate.

“You don’t see a lot of people giving back. Everybody is worried about themselves and it’s not a time to just be worried about yourself. We care about the community,” said Yaphet Ettison, Owner of Simply Fresh Fish Market.

The owner added that the community has supported the market since they opened in February so it is important to give back.

Simply Fresh Fish Market is open to the public for take out as well.