A car that went off the road and slammed into a utility pole in Waterford on Wednesday took out power to the area.

This crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Donation Road in front of Mound Grove Golf Course.

According to the Kuhl Hose Fire Department, the driver was able to get out of the car on his own and refused treatment. The crash took down five utility poles.

Penelec was on the scene, but that portion of Donation Road is expected to be closed for several hours while crews work to restore power.