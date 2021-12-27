Sisters of Mercy purchase winter coats for children in Erie neighborhood

Children in one Erie neighborhood are now more prepared for winter after receiving coats from a local non-profit.

The Erie Community Foundation provided a grant for the Sisters of Mercy to purchase coats for children in one low income neighborhood.

One sister said that in the neighborhood they serve, many children walk to school and they need winter coats to keep them warm.

The sister said that through a $500 grant, they were able to provide jackets to more than 50 children in the neighborhood.

Sister Schroeck said that it was exciting to see the reaction of a Syrian refugee mother as she opened gifts for her three children.

“To see their mom, she was the one who was so excited to see the coats and that was the very first thing that she pulled out of many gifts and she had them try them on right away. So you could tell that it meant a lot to her to make sure they were warm,” said Sister Michele Schroeck RSM, Sisters of Mercy, House of Mercy.

The House of Mercy is a place of hospitality for an East side Erie neighborhood.

