Sisters of Mercy team up with EMTA to establish bus shelters on Erie’s east side

The Sisters of Mercy have partnered with the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority to establish three bus shelters in Erie’s east side.

Funding for the project came from an $80,000 grant from the “Neighborhood Assistance Program”

The three sites were picked in partnership with the “Assisted Grassroot Coalition.”

Of the $80,000, $25,000 went to the shelter project and $55,000 will go towards area beautification and home improvements.

The bus shelters are located at the corner of Broad Street and Fairmont Parkway, Buffalo Road outside of the JFK Center, and the 1700 block of Buffalo Road.