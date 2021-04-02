Sisters of Saint Benedict continuing Good Friday Pilgrimage virtually this year

The Sisters of Saint Benedict are continuing the tradition of a Good Friday Pilgrimage around Erie, but this year it’s all done by computer.

For the past 40 years, the Sisters have stopped at nine places around Erie to pray for an end to suffering.

This year the journey is virtual, but has stops which include the Erie Police Station, the Erie School District, the site of a proposed plastics plant and Community Health Net.

Like in years past, the virtual pilgrimage starts at Saint Peter Cathedral and ends at Mount Saint Benedict in Harborcreek.