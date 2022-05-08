Hundreds of people came together at the Bayfront Convention Center on Saturday to help out an important program in the community.

Four hundred people took part in the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network’s Guess That Tune Gala.

This is the 15th year that this event has taken place and it was the first time it was held in person in over three years.

Guests were able to take part in a Guess That Tune competition as well as a silent auction with locally made products as well as a spa package that was up for bid.

The director of development said that it was wonderful to bring the community together and to keep the legacy of the event alive.

“It’s so important to keep these events going. We’re really happy to bring the community together. We have our staff, our volunteers, our donors, and also community members who have been such important supporters of us throughout the year, our 22 years of existence,” said Susannah Faulkner, Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.

All of the proceeds from this event went back into the program.