Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network in Little Italy kick off local farmers market

A local farmers market kicked off today for the summer season.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network in Little Italy started the farmers market back in 2012.

It was all part of an effort to help locals gain access to fresh produce at an affordable price.

A dozen local farmers will be selling produce at the market.

The neighborhood manager for Little Italy explained why this farmers market is different from others in Erie.

“We’re the only local market that doubles thanks to our donors. We were able to double dollar match on Snap WIC and Senior FMNP vouchers. So that’s a big hit with a lot of neighbors and lots of folks from the surrounding area too,” said Gretchen Gallagher, Neighborhood Manager in Little Italy.

The market is located at 331 West 18th Street and will be open every Monday beginning at 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

