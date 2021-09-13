Sisters of Saint Joseph, Sisters of Mercy, and the Benedictine Sisters of Erie gather to reclaim the site of violence on East 26th Street

Friends and family gathered Monday evening to pray for all of those who were involved in a recent homicide in the City of Erie.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph, Sisters of Mercy, and the Benedictine Sisters of Erie are gathering to reclaim the site of violence that took place on East 26th Street.

That is where 25-year-old Marcus Moore was stabbed in the neck back in August by his sister Mya Moore.

Marcus died 30 minutes later while in the hospital.

“It’s something we do again and again. That saddens us of course. We would like to do very few of these,” said Sister Mary Ellen, Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

Mya Moore is currently at the Erie County Prison for charges of criminal homicide.

