Sisters of St. Joseph carry on tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals

It was all about giving back to the community this Thanksgiving for the Sisters of St. Joseph.

Since 1989, the Sisters of St. Joseph have held their free Thanksgiving meal.

Today’s event, which took place at the Waldron Center on the campus of Gannon University, was open to everyone with no reservation necessary. The sisters also delivered Thanksgiving meals to people who were not able to leave their home.

“It’s a wonderful day its probably one of our favorite things to do, because it gives us a chance to connect with neighbors we have not met, to meet with new people, to just share a meal, and that’s always a blessing.” said Sister Mary Drexler.