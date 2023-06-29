The corner of West 18th and State streets could have a new look soon.

The corner of West 18th and State streets used to be the former Red Tomato restaurant. The restaurant has permanently closed and since then has been demolished.

The property is now owned by Red Roof Inn, which neighbors the property. The code enforcement officer for the City of Erie said something new might be coming to the property.

“The owners have been in negotiations with new developers, which is very encouraging. The project is very nice and very pleased with it. It will be an asset to the community,” said Andy Zimmerman, manager of code enforcement for the City of Erie.

Zimmerman added until negotiations are finished, the owner will take care of the high grass and weeds on the property.