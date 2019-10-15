Sitework underway at First Presbyterian Church of Girard a year and a half after destroyed by fire

After over a year and a half, sitework is underway at the First Presbyterian Church of Girard.

The church was destroyed by an overnight fire back in July of 2018. Construction workers are leveling the ground, removing trees and debris for the demolition process.

The new building will be one level in order to be handicap accessible, in addition to a social hall and offices.

Pastor Nicola Vitiello of the First Presbyterian Church of Girard says they are still working on final drawings and footprints of the new church.

“I think its been hard for the community to see nothing here for awhile. I think this is a sign of hope that the church is coming back and wanting to do more things for the community,” said Pastor Nicola Vitiello, First Presbyterian Church of Girard.

The church hopes to break ground for the new building in early spring of 2020.