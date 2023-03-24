(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A federal grand jury has indicted six Erie residents for violating federal drug laws according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

The six individuals are accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and hydrocodone in the Western District of Pennsylvania and elsewhere from March 2019 to October 2022.

The indictment named Larry Tremel Alexander, 46; Dennis Levar Jones, 45; Pernell Tequin Orr, 33; Nicole Grace Fox, 33; Shalin Nicole Pepperman, 41; and Malissa Mae Perry, 41, all of Erie, Pennsylvania.

In addition to conspiring to distribute charges, Larry Alexander and Malissa Parry are charged with conspiring to engage in interstate money laundering transactions to promote their operation and conceal the proceeds.

If convicted, Alexander faces a maximum sentence of 120 years in prison and a $8.5-million fine. Jones and Orr face maximum sentences of 60 years in prison and a $5.5-million fine. Fox and Pepperman face a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million. While Perry faces a total maximum of 40 years in prison and a fine of $1.5 million. The actual sentences would be based on the seriousness of the offenses and any prior criminal history.

The Pennsylvania State Police Drug Law Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration, Erie Police Department, and Erie County detectives conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment.